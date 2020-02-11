Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAL, PLAB, PYPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total volume of 52,321 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.4% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 4,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,600 underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Photronics, Inc. (Symbol: PLAB) options are showing a volume of 2,859 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 285,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of PLAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 622,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,900 underlying shares of PLAB. Below is a chart showing PLAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 33,889 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 3,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,100 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

