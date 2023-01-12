Notable Thursday Option Activity: ZM, MDB, C

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total of 36,079 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 115.7% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 546,000 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 17,779 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 113.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,400 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 191,636 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.3% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 21,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
