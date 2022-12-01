Notable Thursday Option Activity: ZM, LAZR, IGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total volume of 124,921 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 259.4% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 21,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Luminar Technologies Inc (Symbol: LAZR) options are showing a volume of 85,866 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 153.3% of LAZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring December 09, 2022, with 46,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of LAZR. Below is a chart showing LAZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) options are showing a volume of 21,168 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 138.6% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 10,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

