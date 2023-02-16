Notable Thursday Option Activity: ZM, HCC, OSTK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total volume of 17,885 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.5% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,700 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC) options are showing a volume of 2,334 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 233,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of HCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 530,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,400 underlying shares of HCC. Below is a chart showing HCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK) options are showing a volume of 6,037 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 603,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring February 24, 2023, with 1,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,600 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
