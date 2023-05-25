Notable Thursday Option Activity: XRX, HD, WDAY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX), where a total of 15,321 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.1% of XRX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 4,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,100 underlying shares of XRX. Below is a chart showing XRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 43,001 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 95% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 8,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 803,100 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 15,750 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 90.3% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,200 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for XRX options, HD options, or WDAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.