Notable Thursday Option Activity: XOM, MCB, CAR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total of 110,976 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.7% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $103 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $103 strike highlighted in orange:

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (Symbol: MCB) options are showing a volume of 1,326 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 132,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.5% of MCB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 199,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of MCB. Below is a chart showing MCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 2,565 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 256,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.5% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 391,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring July 28, 2023, with 356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,600 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for XOM options, MCB options, or CAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.