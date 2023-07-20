Notable Thursday Option Activity: XOM, MCB, CAR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total of 110,976 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.7% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $103 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $103 strike highlighted in orange:
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (Symbol: MCB) options are showing a volume of 1,326 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 132,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.5% of MCB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 199,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of MCB. Below is a chart showing MCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 2,565 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 256,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.5% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 391,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring July 28, 2023, with 356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,600 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XOM options, MCB options, or CAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: CCI Historical PE Ratio
Funds Holding PETQ
TER Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.