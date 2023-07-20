News & Insights

Markets
XOM

Notable Thursday Option Activity: XOM, MCB, CAR

July 20, 2023 — 05:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total of 110,976 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.7% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $103 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $103 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (Symbol: MCB) options are showing a volume of 1,326 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 132,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.5% of MCB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 199,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of MCB. Below is a chart showing MCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 2,565 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 256,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.5% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 391,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring July 28, 2023, with 356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,600 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for XOM options, MCB options, or CAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 CCI Historical PE Ratio
 Funds Holding PETQ
 TER Dividend History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XOM
MCB
CAR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.