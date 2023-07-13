Notable Thursday Option Activity: XOM, DE, TGT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total of 88,510 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.9% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 8,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 810,400 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 7,236 contracts, representing approximately 723,600 underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 26,022 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 1,849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,900 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

