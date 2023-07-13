Notable Thursday Option Activity: XOM, DE, TGT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total of 88,510 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.9% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 8,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 810,400 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:
Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 7,236 contracts, representing approximately 723,600 underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 26,022 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 1,849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,900 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XOM options, DE options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding FTXH
ESC Insider Buying
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SUSP
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.