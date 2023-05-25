Notable Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, DLR, CAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 14,695 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.9% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,600 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) saw options trading volume of 12,233 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,900 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 2,318 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 231,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 446,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,000 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, DLR options, or CAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

