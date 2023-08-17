Notable Thursday Option Activity: WMT, CVS, PANW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 158,572 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 323% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 18,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 128,396 contracts, representing approximately 12.8 million underlying shares or approximately 148.2% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 9,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 942,500 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 42,306 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.1% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring August 25, 2023, with 3,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,600 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WMT options, CVS options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
