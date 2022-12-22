Notable Thursday Option Activity: WMT, CLF, LULU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 54,679 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,800 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) saw options trading volume of 92,997 contracts, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares or approximately 79.8% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring December 30, 2022, with 11,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 17,059 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 76.3% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $307.50 strike put option expiring December 23, 2022, with 1,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,800 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $307.50 strike highlighted in orange:
