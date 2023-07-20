Notable Thursday Option Activity: WM, HD, ABT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM), where a total of 7,571 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 757,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.3% of WM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike put option expiring July 28, 2023, with 3,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,700 underlying shares of WM. Below is a chart showing WM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 19,976 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 553,900 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:
And Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) saw options trading volume of 25,477 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,100 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WM options, HD options, or ABT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
