Notable Thursday Option Activity: WIRE, LSXMK, AVAV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Encore Wire Corp. (Symbol: WIRE), where a total volume of 2,574 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 257,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 106.2% of WIRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 242,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,200 underlying shares of WIRE. Below is a chart showing WIRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Liberty Media Corp - Common Series C SiriusXM Group (Symbol: LSXMK) options are showing a volume of 11,385 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.3% of LSXMK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of LSXMK. Below is a chart showing LSXMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) options are showing a volume of 2,673 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 267,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.1% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 269,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,900 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

