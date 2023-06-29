Notable Thursday Option Activity: WIRE, LSXMK, AVAV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Encore Wire Corp. (Symbol: WIRE), where a total volume of 2,574 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 257,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 106.2% of WIRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 242,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,200 underlying shares of WIRE. Below is a chart showing WIRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
Liberty Media Corp - Common Series C SiriusXM Group (Symbol: LSXMK) options are showing a volume of 11,385 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.3% of LSXMK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of LSXMK. Below is a chart showing LSXMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) options are showing a volume of 2,673 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 267,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.1% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 269,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,900 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WIRE options, LSXMK options, or AVAV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Stock market game
Institutional Holders of TMSR
MIDD Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.