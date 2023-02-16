Notable Thursday Option Activity: WING, FIVN, CYH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING), where a total volume of 2,924 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 292,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.8% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 514,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,200 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) options are showing a volume of 6,543 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 654,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 5,738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 573,800 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Community Health Systems, Inc. (Symbol: CYH) options are showing a volume of 15,045 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of CYH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 4,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,000 underlying shares of CYH. Below is a chart showing CYH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WING options, FIVN options, or CYH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

