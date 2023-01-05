Notable Thursday Option Activity: WDC, FCX, PM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total of 26,609 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 7,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,800 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 53,610 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 8,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 821,200 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
And Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) options are showing a volume of 24,873 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of PM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 16,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of PM. Below is a chart showing PM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
