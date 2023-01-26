Notable Thursday Option Activity: WDC, EQT, UAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total volume of 25,343 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.6% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 2,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,100 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) saw options trading volume of 30,106 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 11,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 48,133 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,000 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
