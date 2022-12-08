Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: WDAY, PFE, SBUX

December 08, 2022 — 03:44 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY), where a total of 12,665 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,200 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 90,435 contracts, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 829,500 underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 31,859 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 09, 2022, with 2,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,700 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

