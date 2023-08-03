News & Insights

Markets
WCC

Notable Thursday Option Activity: WCC, TTWO, INN

August 03, 2023 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC), where a total of 3,462 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 346,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.5% of WCC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 581,365 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,600 underlying shares of WCC. Below is a chart showing WCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 7,045 contracts, representing approximately 704,500 underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring September 08, 2023, with 1,670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,000 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Summit Hotel Properties Inc (Symbol: INN) saw options trading volume of 4,467 contracts, representing approximately 446,700 underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of INN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 791,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 4,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 426,300 underlying shares of INN. Below is a chart showing INN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WCC options, TTWO options, or INN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PXQ
 AMBC market cap history
 Institutional Holders of LILA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WCC
TTWO
INN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.