Notable Thursday Option Activity: WCC, TTWO, INN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC), where a total of 3,462 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 346,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.5% of WCC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 581,365 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,600 underlying shares of WCC. Below is a chart showing WCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 7,045 contracts, representing approximately 704,500 underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring September 08, 2023, with 1,670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,000 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Summit Hotel Properties Inc (Symbol: INN) saw options trading volume of 4,467 contracts, representing approximately 446,700 underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of INN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 791,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 4,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 426,300 underlying shares of INN. Below is a chart showing INN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WCC options, TTWO options, or INN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
