Notable Thursday Option Activity: WCC, NCR, XRX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC), where a total volume of 5,335 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 533,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86.6% of WCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 615,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,700 underlying shares of WCC. Below is a chart showing WCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR) options are showing a volume of 8,424 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 842,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.2% of NCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 977,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of NCR. Below is a chart showing NCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
And Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX) saw options trading volume of 10,438 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 85.5% of XRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,400 underlying shares of XRX. Below is a chart showing XRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WCC options, NCR options, or XRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: UVXY Options Chain
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GLBL
UI Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.