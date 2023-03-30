Notable Thursday Option Activity: WCC, NCR, XRX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC), where a total volume of 5,335 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 533,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86.6% of WCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 615,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,700 underlying shares of WCC. Below is a chart showing WCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR) options are showing a volume of 8,424 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 842,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.2% of NCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 977,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of NCR. Below is a chart showing NCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX) saw options trading volume of 10,438 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 85.5% of XRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,400 underlying shares of XRX. Below is a chart showing XRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WCC options, NCR options, or XRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.