Notable Thursday Option Activity: VLO, NOC, KMX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), where a total of 15,705 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.8% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,900 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 2,853 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 285,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 551,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $465 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,700 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $465 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) saw options trading volume of 8,982 contracts, representing approximately 898,200 underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike put option expiring December 29, 2023, with 954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,400 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

