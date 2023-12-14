News & Insights

Markets
VLO

Notable Thursday Option Activity: VLO, NOC, KMX

December 14, 2023 — 02:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), where a total of 15,705 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.8% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,900 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 2,853 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 285,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 551,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $465 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,700 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $465 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) saw options trading volume of 8,982 contracts, representing approximately 898,200 underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike put option expiring December 29, 2023, with 954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,400 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VLO options, NOC options, or KMX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Highest Yielding BDCs
 Funds Holding MULN
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ASYS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VLO
NOC
KMX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.