Notable Thursday Option Activity: VKTX, CVS, GOOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX), where a total of 11,518 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.5% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 5,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 541,100 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 69,200 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.6% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 13,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 133,428 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.4% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $134 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 9,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 954,200 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $134 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VKTX options, CVS options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Chase Coleman Stock Picks
CEMI shares outstanding history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ETAC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.