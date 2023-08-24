Notable Thursday Option Activity: VKTX, CVS, GOOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX), where a total of 11,518 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.5% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 5,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 541,100 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 69,200 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.6% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 13,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 133,428 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.4% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $134 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 9,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 954,200 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $134 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VKTX options, CVS options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

