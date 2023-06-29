Notable Thursday Option Activity: V, TSN, UPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total volume of 35,900 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,800 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:
Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) options are showing a volume of 14,071 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,200 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 17,483 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring July 14, 2023, with 5,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,400 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
