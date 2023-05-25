Notable Thursday Option Activity: USPH, PANW, SMCI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (Symbol: USPH), where a total volume of 1,356 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 135,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 172.4% of USPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 78,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 766 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,600 underlying shares of USPH. Below is a chart showing USPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 79,138 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 158.1% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 12,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 29,463 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 142.1% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,400 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
