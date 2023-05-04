Notable Thursday Option Activity: URI, SMCI, EVA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total of 6,659 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 665,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.3% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,700 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 12,237 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,600 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enviva Inc (Symbol: EVA) saw options trading volume of 5,288 contracts, representing approximately 528,800 underlying shares or approximately 61.9% of EVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 854,180 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,900 underlying shares of EVA. Below is a chart showing EVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

