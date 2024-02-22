News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: URI, MA, DVN

February 22, 2024 — 01:31 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total of 3,727 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 372,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.3% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 712,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $690 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,700 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $690 strike highlighted in orange:

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 13,729 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 1,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,700 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 35,879 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 8,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 834,600 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

