Notable Thursday Option Activity: UPST, NET, TDOC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total of 77,407 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.6% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 01, 2023, with 5,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,700 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 23,045 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,100 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 28,646 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 4,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,300 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

