Notable Thursday Option Activity: UPST, NET, TDOC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total of 77,407 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.6% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 01, 2023, with 5,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,700 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 23,045 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,100 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 28,646 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 4,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,300 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UPST options, NET options, or TDOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: WFR Videos
MPVD YTD Return
FIBK Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.