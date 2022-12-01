Notable Thursday Option Activity: UPS, UAL, FCX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total of 12,130 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.1% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,100 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 24,669 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,600 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 59,891 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 8,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 854,200 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:
