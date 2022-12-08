Notable Thursday Option Activity: UNVR, COF, DDOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Univar Solutions Inc (Symbol: UNVR), where a total of 12,117 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.9% of UNVR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of UNVR. Below is a chart showing UNVR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 16,534 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 59.6% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $129.40 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,848 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,800 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $129.40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 27,649 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 59.4% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,100 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

