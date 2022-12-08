Notable Thursday Option Activity: UNIT, UPS, INSP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT), where a total of 11,093 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.5% of UNIT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 6,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 669,200 underlying shares of UNIT. Below is a chart showing UNIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 18,052 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,000 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Inspire Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: INSP) saw options trading volume of 1,636 contracts, representing approximately 163,600 underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of INSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 312,400 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,100 underlying shares of INSP. Below is a chart showing INSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

