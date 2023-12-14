Notable Thursday Option Activity: UNH, QCOM, COF

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total of 20,810 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.4% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $540 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,000 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 60,395 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.6% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,900 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 18,577 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.8% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,000 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

