Notable Thursday Option Activity: UNH, AKRO, WMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total volume of 28,744 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,100 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:
Akero Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AKRO) options are showing a volume of 4,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 428,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.6% of AKRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 663,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,700 underlying shares of AKRO. Below is a chart showing AKRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 40,831 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 62.5% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 7,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 791,100 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UNH options, AKRO options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: IYM Dividend History
Funds Holding ERYP
PXLC Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.