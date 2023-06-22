News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: UNH, AKRO, WMT

June 22, 2023 — 03:22 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total volume of 28,744 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,100 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

Akero Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AKRO) options are showing a volume of 4,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 428,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.6% of AKRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 663,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,700 underlying shares of AKRO. Below is a chart showing AKRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 40,831 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 62.5% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 7,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 791,100 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

