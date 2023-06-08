Notable Thursday Option Activity: UBER, WBD, AGX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 117,106 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.9% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 13,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) saw options trading volume of 114,120 contracts, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares or approximately 55.4% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 10,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Argan Inc (Symbol: AGX) options are showing a volume of 344 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 34,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of AGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 64,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 90 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,000 underlying shares of AGX. Below is a chart showing AGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

