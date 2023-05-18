Notable Thursday Option Activity: U, SAVA, MCD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U), where a total volume of 43,329 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.6% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 15,491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) options are showing a volume of 4,372 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 437,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 779,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 13,997 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,700 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

