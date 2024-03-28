Notable Thursday Option Activity: TW, LEN, NOG

Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) saw options trading volume of 10,562 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,600 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Northern Oil & Gas Inc (Symbol: NOG) saw options trading volume of 5,601 contracts, representing approximately 560,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of NOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,000 underlying shares of NOG. Below is a chart showing NOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
