TW

Notable Thursday Option Activity: TW, LEN, NOG

March 28, 2024 — 03:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tradeweb Markets Inc (Symbol: TW), where a total of 3,660 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 366,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.6% of TW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 769,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,500 underlying shares of TW. Below is a chart showing TW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) saw options trading volume of 10,562 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,600 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Northern Oil & Gas Inc (Symbol: NOG) saw options trading volume of 5,601 contracts, representing approximately 560,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of NOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,000 underlying shares of NOG. Below is a chart showing NOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:



BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
