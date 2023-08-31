Notable Thursday Option Activity: TTWO, GTLB, HSY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total of 6,117 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 611,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.8% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring September 01, 2023, with 1,621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,100 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

GitLab Inc (Symbol: GTLB) saw options trading volume of 4,813 contracts, representing approximately 481,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of GTLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring September 08, 2023, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of GTLB. Below is a chart showing GTLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) options are showing a volume of 4,893 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 489,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TTWO options, GTLB options, or HSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.