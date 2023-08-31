Notable Thursday Option Activity: TTWO, GTLB, HSY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total of 6,117 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 611,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.8% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring September 01, 2023, with 1,621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,100 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
GitLab Inc (Symbol: GTLB) saw options trading volume of 4,813 contracts, representing approximately 481,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of GTLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring September 08, 2023, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of GTLB. Below is a chart showing GTLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) options are showing a volume of 4,893 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 489,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
