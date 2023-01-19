Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: TRUP, TSN, TJX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP), where a total volume of 2,707 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 270,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.6% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 388,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) options are showing a volume of 15,256 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,700 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) options are showing a volume of 26,443 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.1% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 10,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

