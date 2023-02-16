Notable Thursday Option Activity: TOST, OB, TRIP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Toast Inc (Symbol: TOST), where a total volume of 43,432 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.4% of TOST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,600 underlying shares of TOST. Below is a chart showing TOST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
Outbrain Inc (Symbol: OB) options are showing a volume of 1,213 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 121,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.4% of OB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 167,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of OB. Below is a chart showing OB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) saw options trading volume of 19,062 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 72.3% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,900 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TOST options, OB options, or TRIP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
