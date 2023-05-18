Notable Thursday Option Activity: TMUS, ALGM, BMBL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), where a total of 25,989 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.8% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,100 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) options are showing a volume of 9,803 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 980,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 444,300 underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL) saw options trading volume of 11,674 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of BMBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 10,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BMBL. Below is a chart showing BMBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

