Notable Thursday Option Activity: TMUS, ALGM, BMBL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), where a total of 25,989 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.8% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,100 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) options are showing a volume of 9,803 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 980,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 444,300 underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL) saw options trading volume of 11,674 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of BMBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 10,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BMBL. Below is a chart showing BMBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TMUS options, ALGM options, or BMBL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Highest Yield Preferreds
SWX Stock Predictions
GLP shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.