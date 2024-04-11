News & Insights

Markets
THO

Notable Thursday Option Activity: THO, DOCU, JNJ

April 11, 2024 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO), where a total volume of 2,346 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 234,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.8% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 470,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 10,572 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,000 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 32,895 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 3,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,800 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for THO options, DOCU options, or JNJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of BIZD
 JRJC Videos
 TCBC Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

THO
DOCU
JNJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.