Notable Thursday Option Activity: THO, DOCU, JNJ

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 10,572 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,000 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:
And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 32,895 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 3,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,800 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for THO options, DOCU options, or JNJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
