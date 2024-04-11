Notable Thursday Option Activity: THO, DOCU, JNJ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO), where a total volume of 2,346 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 234,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.8% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 470,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024 , with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 10,572 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,000 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 32,895 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 3,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,800 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

