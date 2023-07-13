Notable Thursday Option Activity: TGTX, BILL, BAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX), where a total volume of 15,089 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.7% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,300 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) options are showing a volume of 6,826 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 682,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,400 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 217,063 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 19,289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
