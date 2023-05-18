Notable Thursday Option Activity: TGT, HD, LOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 59,844 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 192.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,800 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 45,397 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.4% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 361,500 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 20,499 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 75% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike put option expiring May 26, 2023, with 4,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,400 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, HD options, or LOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.