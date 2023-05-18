News & Insights

Markets
TGT

Notable Thursday Option Activity: TGT, HD, LOW

May 18, 2023 — 01:38 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 59,844 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 192.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,800 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 45,397 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.4% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 361,500 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 20,499 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 75% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike put option expiring May 26, 2023, with 4,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,400 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, HD options, or LOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of SEII
 RNR Average Annual Return
 Funds Holding WHX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGT
HD
LOW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.