Notable Thursday Option Activity: TEAM, PINS, WOOF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM), where a total volume of 11,514 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.2% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024 , with 1,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,900 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) options are showing a volume of 51,878 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.9% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024, with 8,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 860,300 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

And Petco Health & Wellness Co Inc (Symbol: WOOF) options are showing a volume of 22,661 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.3% of WOOF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 12,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of WOOF. Below is a chart showing WOOF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TEAM options, PINS options, or WOOF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.