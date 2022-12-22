Notable Thursday Option Activity: TDOC, DPZ, CNMD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total of 20,574 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.2% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,200 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 2,437 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 243,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 509,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,800 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD) saw options trading volume of 2,060 contracts, representing approximately 206,000 underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of CNMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 431,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CNMD. Below is a chart showing CNMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
