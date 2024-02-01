Notable Thursday Option Activity: T, SCHW, LRCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), where a total volume of 299,296 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 29.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.9% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 163,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16.4 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) options are showing a volume of 56,781 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 4,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 475,600 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 6,513 contracts, representing approximately 651,300 underlying shares or approximately 55.4% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike put option expiring February 02, 2024, with 373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,300 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:
