Notable Thursday Option Activity: STZ, IART, SMR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total of 4,157 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 415,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.2% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 962,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp (Symbol: IART) saw options trading volume of 2,400 contracts, representing approximately 240,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of IART's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 572,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of IART. Below is a chart showing IART's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And NuScale Power Corp (Symbol: SMR) saw options trading volume of 2,614 contracts, representing approximately 261,400 underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 625,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,400 underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for STZ options, IART options, or SMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
