Notable Thursday Option Activity: STX, WBA, FANG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX), where a total volume of 16,452 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.1% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,100 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 49,635 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 10,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) options are showing a volume of 13,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.5% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $137.85 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,000 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $137.85 strike highlighted in orange:

