Notable Thursday Option Activity: STX, WBA, FANG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX), where a total volume of 16,452 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.1% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,100 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 49,635 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 10,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) options are showing a volume of 13,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.5% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $137.85 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,000 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $137.85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for STX options, WBA options, or FANG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Healthcare Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TIER
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding STCK
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.