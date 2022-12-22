Notable Thursday Option Activity: STX, AMAT, LMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX), where a total volume of 16,594 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 433,400 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 33,960 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97 strike put option expiring December 23, 2022, with 1,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,100 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 6,012 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 601,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $485 strike call option expiring December 23, 2022, with 455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,500 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $485 strike highlighted in orange:

