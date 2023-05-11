Notable Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, MGNI, TWLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), where a total volume of 31,687 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 212.4% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 487,200 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Magnite Inc (Symbol: MGNI) saw options trading volume of 25,702 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 211% of MGNI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 13,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MGNI. Below is a chart showing MGNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 76,429 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 168.7% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 10,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

