Notable Thursday Option Activity: SPOT, BFAM, SO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total of 16,163 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.8% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 6,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 633,700 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc (Symbol: BFAM) options are showing a volume of 2,106 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 210,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of BFAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 389,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,900 underlying shares of BFAM. Below is a chart showing BFAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Southern Company (Symbol: SO) options are showing a volume of 18,542 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of SO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $66 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 2,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,200 underlying shares of SO. Below is a chart showing SO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPOT options, BFAM options, or SO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.