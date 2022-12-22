Notable Thursday Option Activity: SPLK, TSN, PTON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK), where a total volume of 12,464 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,600 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) options are showing a volume of 12,899 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,200 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) options are showing a volume of 46,310 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring December 30, 2022, with 7,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 735,400 underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
