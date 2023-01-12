Notable Thursday Option Activity: SPGI, JNPR, TSN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI), where a total of 6,961 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 696,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.7% of SPGI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,100 underlying shares of SPGI. Below is a chart showing SPGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:
Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR) saw options trading volume of 12,596 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of JNPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 6,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,300 underlying shares of JNPR. Below is a chart showing JNPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) saw options trading volume of 10,805 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,800 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SPGI options, JNPR options, or TSN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
